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Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Square Off Against Warriors On March 27

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 27. Carrington's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Carrington recorded 12 points in a 133-110 win over the Jazz. Carrington leads his team in assists with 4.5 per game, and averages 10.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.8 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

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