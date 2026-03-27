Bub Carrington And Wizards Square Off Against Warriors On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Carrington recorded 12 points in a 133-110 win over the Jazz. Carrington leads his team in assists with 4.5 per game, and averages 10.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.8 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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