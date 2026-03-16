Bub Carrington And Wizards Take On Warriors On March 16

In his last game on March 14, Carrington posted two points and eight assists in a 111-100 loss to the Celtics. Carrington leads his team in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 9.8 points and 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.