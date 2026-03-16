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Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Take On Warriors On March 16

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 16. Carrington's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Carrington posted two points and eight assists in a 111-100 loss to the Celtics. Carrington leads his team in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 9.8 points and 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

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