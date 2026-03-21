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Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Square Off Against Thunder On March 21

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, March 21. Carrington's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 117-95 loss to the Pistons on March 19, Carrington totaled 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. Carrington is tops on his team in assists with 4.5 per game, and averages 10.0 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 107.5 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

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