Bub Carrington And Wizards Square Off Against Thunder On March 21

In his last game, a 117-95 loss to the Pistons on March 19, Carrington totaled 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. Carrington is tops on his team in assists with 4.5 per game, and averages 10.0 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 107.5 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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