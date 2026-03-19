Bub Carrington And Wizards Face Pistons On March 19

In his most recent game, a 130-117 loss to the Pistons on March 17, Carrington put up 30 points. Carrington leads his squad in assists with 4.5 per game, and averages 10.0 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.9 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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