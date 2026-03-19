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Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Face Pistons On March 19

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 19. Carrington's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 130-117 loss to the Pistons on March 17, Carrington put up 30 points. Carrington leads his squad in assists with 4.5 per game, and averages 10.0 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.9 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

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