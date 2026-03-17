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Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Play Pistons On March 17

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, March 17. Carrington's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 125-117 loss to the Warriors on March 16, Carrington had four points. Carrington is tops on his team in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

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