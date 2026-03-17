Bub Carrington And Wizards Play Pistons On March 17

In his most recent game, a 125-117 loss to the Warriors on March 16, Carrington had four points. Carrington is tops on his team in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.8 points per game.

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