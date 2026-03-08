Bub Carrington And Wizards Take On Pelicans On March 8
Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 8. Carrington's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 122-112 loss to the Jazz on March 5, Carrington totaled seven points. Carrington leads his team in assists with 4.5 per game, and averages 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
The Pelicans are allowing 120.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.