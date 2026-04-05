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Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Square Off Against Nets On April 5

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, April 5. Carrington's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Carrington put up 11 points, five assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 152-136 loss to the Heat on April 4. Carrington is tops on his team in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Nets are surrendering 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

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