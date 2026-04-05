Bub Carrington And Wizards Square Off Against Nets On April 5

Carrington put up 11 points, five assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 152-136 loss to the Heat on April 4. Carrington is tops on his team in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Nets are surrendering 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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