FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Face Magic On March 12

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 12. Carrington's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 150-129 loss to the Heat on March 10, Carrington had 12 points and six assists. Carrington paces his squad in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 113.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Washington WizardsRecent Washington Wizards Player News

View All Washington Wizards Player News