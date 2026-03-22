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Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Face Knicks On March 22

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 22. Carrington's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Carrington put up 19 points in his last appearance, a 132-111 loss to the Thunder on March 21. Carrington is tops on his team in assists with 4.5 per game, and averages 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks are conceding 110.3 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

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