Bub Carrington And Wizards Face Knicks On March 22

Carrington put up 19 points in his last appearance, a 132-111 loss to the Thunder on March 21. Carrington is tops on his team in assists with 4.5 per game, and averages 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks are conceding 110.3 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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