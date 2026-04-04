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Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Take On Heat On April 4

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Miami Heat on Saturday, April 4. Carrington's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last action, a 153-131 loss to the 76ers on April 1, Carrington tallied 13 points and seven assists. Carrington paces his team in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 118.2 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

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