Bub Carrington And Wizards Take On Heat On April 4

In his last action, a 153-131 loss to the 76ers on April 1, Carrington tallied 13 points and seven assists. Carrington paces his team in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 118.2 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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