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Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Play Celtics On March 14

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Boston Celtics on Saturday, March 14. Carrington's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Carrington put up 12 points and five assists in a 136-131 loss to the Magic. Carrington is tops on his team in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 9.9 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.1 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

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