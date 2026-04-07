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Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Play Bulls On April 7

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, April 7. Carrington's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 121-115 loss to the Nets on April 5, Carrington tallied 13 points. Carrington is tops on his squad in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 121.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

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