Bub Carrington And Wizards Play Bulls On April 7

In his most recent appearance, a 121-115 loss to the Nets on April 5, Carrington tallied 13 points. Carrington is tops on his squad in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 121.6 points per contest.

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