Bruce Brown And Nuggets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 6

Brown totaled five points in his last appearance, a 136-134 win over the Spurs on April 4. Brown is averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are allowing 115.9 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

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