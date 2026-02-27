FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bruce Brown Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #11 SG

Bruce Brown And Nuggets Face Thunder On Feb. 27

Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Feb. 27. Brown's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 103-84 win over the Celtics on Feb. 25, Brown totaled four points, five assists and two steals. Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 108.0 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bruce Brown Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News