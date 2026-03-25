Bruce Brown And Nuggets Take On Suns On March 24

Last time out on March 22, Brown posted 13 points in a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers. Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.0 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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