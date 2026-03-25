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Bruce Brown Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #11 SG

Bruce Brown And Nuggets Take On Suns On March 24

Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 24. Brown's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 22, Brown posted 13 points in a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers. Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.0 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bruce Brown Jr.

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