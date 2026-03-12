FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Spurs On March 12

Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 12. Brown's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown had seven points in his last action, a 129-93 win over the Rockets on March 11. Brown is averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

