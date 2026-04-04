Bruce Brown And Nuggets Face Spurs On April 4
Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, April 4. Brown's points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Brown tallied 11 points and four steals in his most recent game, a 130-117 win over the Jazz on April 1. Brown is averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Spurs are allowing 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.