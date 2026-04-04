Bruce Brown And Nuggets Face Spurs On April 4

Brown tallied 11 points and four steals in his most recent game, a 130-117 win over the Jazz on April 1. Brown is averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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