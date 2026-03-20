Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Raptors On March 20

Brown had in his most recent appearance, a 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies on March 18. Brown is averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.8 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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