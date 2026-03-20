Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Raptors On March 20
Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 20. Brown's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Brown had in his most recent appearance, a 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies on March 18. Brown is averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Raptors are surrendering 111.8 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.