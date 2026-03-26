Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Mavericks On March 25

In his last appearance, a 125-123 win over the Suns on March 24, Brown totaled nine points and nine rebounds. Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.0 points per game.

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