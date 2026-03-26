Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Mavericks On March 25
Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 25. Brown's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 125-123 win over the Suns on March 24, Brown totaled nine points and nine rebounds. Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.0 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.