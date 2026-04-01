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Bruce Brown Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #11 SG

Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Jazz On April 1

Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 1. Brown's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 116-93 win over the Warriors on March 29, Brown tallied 15 points and two steals. Brown is averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.4 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bruce Brown Jr.

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