Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Jazz On April 1

In his most recent action, a 116-93 win over the Warriors on March 29, Brown tallied 15 points and two steals. Brown is averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.4 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

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