Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Celtics On Feb. 25
Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Brown's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on Feb. 22, Brown posted 12 points and three steals in a 128-117 loss to the Warriors. Brown is averaging 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.6 points per contest.
