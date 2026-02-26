FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bruce Brown Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #11 SG

Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Celtics On Feb. 25

Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Brown's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 22, Brown posted 12 points and three steals in a 128-117 loss to the Warriors. Brown is averaging 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bruce Brown Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News