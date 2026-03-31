Brook Lopez And Clippers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 31

In his most recent game, a 127-113 win over the Bucks on March 29, Lopez tallied eight points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Lopez is averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

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