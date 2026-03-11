FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Take On Timberwolves On March 11

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 11. Lopez's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez tallied 16 points in his last appearance, a 126-118 win over the Knicks on March 9. Lopez is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Brook Lopez

