Brook Lopez And Clippers Take On Timberwolves On March 11

Lopez tallied 16 points in his last appearance, a 126-118 win over the Knicks on March 9. Lopez is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.