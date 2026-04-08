Brook Lopez And Clippers Square Off Against Thunder On April 8

In his last game on April 7, Lopez put up nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a 116-103 win over the Mavericks. Lopez is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.3 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

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