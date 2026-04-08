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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Square Off Against Thunder On April 8

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, April 8. Lopez's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 7, Lopez put up nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a 116-103 win over the Mavericks. Lopez is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.3 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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