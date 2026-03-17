Brook Lopez And Clippers Square Off Against Spurs On March 16

In his most recent game, a 118-109 loss to the Kings on March 14, Lopez put up two blocks. Lopez is averaging 7.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.

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