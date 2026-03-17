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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Square Off Against Spurs On March 16

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 16. Lopez's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 118-109 loss to the Kings on March 14, Lopez put up two blocks. Lopez is averaging 7.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brook Lopez

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