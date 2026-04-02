Brook Lopez And Clippers Face Spurs On April 2

Last time out on March 31, Lopez recorded 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 114-104 loss to the Trail Blazers. Lopez is averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.3 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

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