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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Face Spurs On April 2

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, April 2. Lopez's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 31, Lopez recorded 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 114-104 loss to the Trail Blazers. Lopez is averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.3 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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