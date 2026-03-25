Brook Lopez And Clippers Take On Raptors On March 25

Lopez totaled 19 points and two blocks in his last game, a 129-96 win over the Bucks on March 23. Lopez is averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are conceding 112.3 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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