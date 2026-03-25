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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Take On Raptors On March 25

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 25. Lopez's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Lopez totaled 19 points and two blocks in his last game, a 129-96 win over the Bucks on March 23. Lopez is averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are conceding 112.3 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brook Lopez

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