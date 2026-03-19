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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Square Off Against Pelicans On March 19

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 19. Lopez's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans on March 18, Lopez totaled 11 points and four assists. Lopez is averaging 7.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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