Brook Lopez And Clippers Square Off Against Pelicans On March 19
Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 19. Lopez's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans on March 18, Lopez totaled 11 points and four assists. Lopez is averaging 7.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.
The Pelicans rank 25th in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.