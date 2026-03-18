Brook Lopez And Clippers Take On Pelicans On March 18

Last time out on March 16, Lopez put up three points and two blocks in a 119-115 loss to the Spurs. Lopez is averaging 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.7 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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