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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Take On Pelicans On March 18

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, March 18. Lopez's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 16, Lopez put up three points and two blocks in a 119-115 loss to the Spurs. Lopez is averaging 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.7 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brook Lopez

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