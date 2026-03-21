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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Play Mavericks On March 21

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 21. Lopez's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez had six points in his most recent game, a 105-99 loss to the Pelicans on March 19. Lopez is averaging 7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, giving up 118.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brook Lopez

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