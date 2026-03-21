Brook Lopez And Clippers Play Mavericks On March 21

Lopez had six points in his most recent game, a 105-99 loss to the Pelicans on March 19. Lopez is averaging 7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, giving up 118.5 points per contest.

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