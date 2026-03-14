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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Take On Kings On March 14

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 14. Lopez's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-108 win over the Bulls on March 13, Lopez put up 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Lopez is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Kings are allowing 120.9 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brook Lopez

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