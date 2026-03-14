Brook Lopez And Clippers Take On Kings On March 14

In his last appearance, a 119-108 win over the Bulls on March 13, Lopez put up 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Lopez is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Kings are allowing 120.9 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

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