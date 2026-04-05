FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Face Kings On April 5

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, April 5. Lopez's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 118-99 loss to the Spurs on April 2, Lopez tallied six points and six rebounds. Lopez is averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.9 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brook Lopez

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News