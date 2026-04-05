Brook Lopez And Clippers Face Kings On April 5

In his most recent action, a 118-99 loss to the Spurs on April 2, Lopez tallied six points and six rebounds. Lopez is averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.9 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

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