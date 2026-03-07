FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 7

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 7. Lopez's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Lopez had 26 points, six rebounds and four steals in his last appearance, a 116-112 loss to the Spurs on March 6. Lopez is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 117.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Brook Lopez

