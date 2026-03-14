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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Play Bulls On March 13

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, March 13. Lopez's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves on March 11, Lopez put up three points. Lopez is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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