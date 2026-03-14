Brook Lopez And Clippers Play Bulls On March 13

In his last appearance, a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves on March 11, Lopez put up three points. Lopez is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.2 points per contest.

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