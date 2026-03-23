Brook Lopez And Clippers Take On Bucks On March 23

In his last game on March 21, Lopez posted 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 138-131 win over the Mavericks. Lopez is averaging 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.2 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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