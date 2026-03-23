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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Take On Bucks On March 23

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, March 23. Lopez's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Lopez posted 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 138-131 win over the Mavericks. Lopez is averaging 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.2 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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