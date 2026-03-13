Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Play Trail Blazers On March 13

In his most recent game, a 134-117 loss to the Knicks on March 11, Sensabaugh put up 29 points and five assists. Sensabaugh is averaging 13.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.8 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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