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Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Play Trail Blazers On March 13

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 13. Sensabaugh's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 134-117 loss to the Knicks on March 11, Sensabaugh put up 29 points and five assists. Sensabaugh is averaging 13.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.8 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

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