Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Timberwolves On March 18

Last time out on March 15, Sensabaugh recorded 22 points in a 116-111 loss to the Kings. Sensabaugh is averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.0 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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