FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Timberwolves On March 18

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 18. Sensabaugh's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 15, Sensabaugh recorded 22 points in a 116-111 loss to the Kings. Sensabaugh is averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.0 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News