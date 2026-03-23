Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Raptors On March 23

In his last game on March 18, Sensabaugh put up 41 points in a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves. Sensabaugh is averaging 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.1 points per game.

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