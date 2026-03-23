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Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Raptors On March 23

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the Toronto Raptors on Monday, March 23. Sensabaugh's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Sensabaugh put up 41 points in a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves. Sensabaugh is averaging 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

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