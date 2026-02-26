FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Square Off Against Pelicans On Feb. 26

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, Feb. 26. Sensabaugh's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Sensabaugh tallied 26 points in his most recent action, a 125-105 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 23. Sensabaugh is averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 26th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

