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Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Nuggets On March 27

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 27. Sensabaugh's points prop was 22.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 143-127 loss to the Raptors on March 23, Sensabaugh put up 24 points. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.7 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

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