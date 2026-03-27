Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Nuggets On March 27

In his last appearance, a 143-127 loss to the Raptors on March 23, Sensabaugh put up 24 points. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.7 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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