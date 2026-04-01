Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Nuggets On April 1

In his last game, a 122-113 loss to the Cavaliers on March 30, Sensabaugh had 18 points and five assists. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

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