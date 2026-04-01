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Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Nuggets On April 1

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, April 1. Sensabaugh's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 122-113 loss to the Cavaliers on March 30, Sensabaugh had 18 points and five assists. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

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