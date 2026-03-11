FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Knicks On March 11

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 11. Sensabaugh's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sensabaugh put up 21 points and two blocks in his most recent game, a 119-116 win over the Warriors on March 9. Sensabaugh is averaging 12.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.8 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

