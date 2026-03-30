FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 30

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, March 30. Sensabaugh's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 134-109 loss to the Suns on March 28, Sensabaugh tallied 26 points. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.2 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News