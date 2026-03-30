Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 30

In his last game, a 134-109 loss to the Suns on March 28, Sensabaugh tallied 26 points. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.2 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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