Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Face Bucks On March 7

Sensabaugh tallied 14 points and four assists in his last appearance, a 122-112 win over the Wizards on March 5. Sensabaugh is averaging 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.