Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Face Bucks On March 7

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 7. Sensabaugh's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Sensabaugh tallied 14 points and four assists in his last appearance, a 122-112 win over the Wizards on March 5. Sensabaugh is averaging 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Brice Sensabaugh

