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Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Square Off Against Bucks On March 19

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, March 19. Sensabaugh's points prop was 22.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18, Sensabaugh totaled 41 points. Sensabaugh is averaging 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.2 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

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