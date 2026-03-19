Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Square Off Against Bucks On March 19

In his last game, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18, Sensabaugh totaled 41 points. Sensabaugh is averaging 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.2 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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