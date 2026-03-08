FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Williams

Dallas Mavericks • #10 PG

Brandon Williams And Mavericks Square Off Against Raptors On March 8

Brandon Williams and the Dallas Mavericks play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 8. Williams' points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 6, Williams put up 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 120-100 loss to the Celtics. Williams is averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Williams

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News