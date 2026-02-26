Brandon Williams And Mavericks Take On Kings On Feb. 26

Williams totaled 19 points, 10 assists and two blocks in his last action, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24. Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 121.1 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

