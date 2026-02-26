FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Williams

Dallas Mavericks • #10 PG

Brandon Williams And Mavericks Take On Kings On Feb. 26

Brandon Williams and the Dallas Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Feb. 26. Williams' points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Williams totaled 19 points, 10 assists and two blocks in his last action, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24. Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 121.1 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Brandon Williams

