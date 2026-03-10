FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Williams

Dallas Mavericks • #10 PG

Brandon Williams And Mavericks Play Hawks On March 10

Brandon Williams and the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, March 10. Williams' points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 122-92 loss to the Raptors on March 8, Williams put up 16 points and two blocks. Williams is averaging 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Williams

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News