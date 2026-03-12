Brandon Williams And Mavericks Face Grizzlies On March 12

In his most recent appearance, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 10, Williams totaled 13 points and five assists. Williams is averaging 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.3 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.