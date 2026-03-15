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Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Williams

Dallas Mavericks • #10 PG

Brandon Williams And Mavericks Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 15

Brandon Williams and the Dallas Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 15. Williams' points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Williams put up 12 points in a 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers. Williams is averaging 13.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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