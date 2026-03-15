Brandon Williams And Mavericks Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 15

Last time out on March 13, Williams put up 12 points in a 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers. Williams is averaging 13.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

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